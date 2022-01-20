Take - 01.21.2022

Madewell is making it easier for consumers to rid their closets of unwanted jeans.
The retailer, which expanded its resale program Madewell Forever with ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) technology in 2021, recently introduced “clean out kits” as another way for consumers to sustainably recycle unwanted garments.
Each kit, which are available at Madewell stores and online at MadewellForever.com, includes a free shipping label that can be used on any box. Consumers can load up their packages with women’s clothing, handbags, footwear, and accessories by any brand, and then drop it off at a USPS or FedEx location. Packages can weigh up to 30...
