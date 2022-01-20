ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take - 01.21.2022

USED POOL COVER to use as a garden cover, prefer rectangular but any type will do: hansjoan2@gmail.com. One TWO DRAWER FILING CABINET, used but not busted or rusted: mmshining42@gmail.com. 2 FILE FOLDER FRAMES, 12” W x 16” L x 11” H or 2 DRAWER FILE CABINET:...

gvpennysaver.com

Give - 01.21.2022

MAGAZINE - Old House Interiors, issues 1995 - 2013. You pick up:. DOUBLE WIDE TRAILER, three bed, two bath. Good condition, new roof. 2022 CATHOLIC ART CALENDARS. Each date lists the name of the Saint whose Feast Day is being celebrated: 585-229-2186. WOOD CHAIRS - 18 wooden chairs, different sizes,...
Creative Bloq

The new green M&M design is the worst thing that's ever happened, apparently

We never quite know what we're going to end up writing about on any given day here at Creative Bloq. Every morning we pour a coffee, log on and take a look at what in the world of art and design has got the internet talking. Could we have guessed that today's fierce discourse would concern the reverse-sexualisation of the shoes worn by an anthropomorphized green candy-coated chocolate? We could not.
SPY

The 16 Best Tattoo Soaps to Make Sure Your Ink Looks Fresh in 2022

Whether your tattoo took multiple sessions from a renowned tattoo artist or it was a stick n’ poke courtesy of an old friend, all new tats have something in common: they have to be carefully tended to, and that starts with using the best soaps for tattoos. “What most people don’t realize is that a tattoo is effectively an open wound and must be kept very clean,” says celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. “However, there are so many soaps with different chemicals and ingredients that can be abrasive, irritate the skin or even lead to infection. To minimize the chance of...
Sourcing Journal

Madewell Enhances Resale Program with ‘Clean Out Kits’

Madewell is making it easier for consumers to rid their closets of unwanted jeans. The retailer, which expanded its resale program Madewell Forever with ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) technology in 2021, recently introduced “clean out kits” as another way for consumers to sustainably recycle unwanted garments. Each kit, which are available at Madewell stores and online at MadewellForever.com, includes a free shipping label that can be used on any box. Consumers can load up their packages with women’s clothing, handbags, footwear, and accessories by any brand, and then drop it off at a USPS or FedEx location. Packages can weigh up to 30...
thesagonline.com

Take a break: go for a walk

Take a break is a weekly column designed to help you take care of yourself. Check in every Friday for a new strategy to reset and refocus that will take no more than 30 minutes. WEEK ONE: go for a walk. Have a free block during the day? Want to...
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals ‘Stressful Situation’ Her Cat Loves to Create for Her

Not only is the Pioneer Woman’s property a paradise for her and her family, but it also looks like her animals are enjoying it as well. There’s no denying what Ree Drummond is best known for, and that’s being The Pioneer Woman. She has starred on her very own show on the Food Network for years now. During that time, we have all come to know and love her delicious recipes and we enjoy nothing more than to kick back and watch her cook.
gvpennysaver.com

Perry

PERRY FOR RENT: 2 bedroom apartment in Village of Perry. $500.00 a month includes water, sewer and garbage. Absolutely no pets. Source of income required. Call 585-737-0348.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Missouri Man Tries to Open Bottle with Hunting Knife, Regrets It

Breaking a bottle with a knife looks so easy in the movies, so it must be easy in real life, right? Not for one man who tried and ultimately failed. We've all seen people use a knife, a sword, or something sharp to open a champagne/wine bottle, looks easy. I've never seen it in person, but of course on TV shows and movies, but to try it on my own, yeah not so much. One man took on that challenge and try and open a bottle with a small knife (maybe that was his problem) and after several attempts to open the bottle, he failed.
CBS Sacramento

Comic Art Clinic Aimed At Giving Girls Higher Pop Culture Profile

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A well-known comic artist from Folsom led a clinic Saturday to show a group of local Girl Scouts what it takes to create comic books and graphic novels. Justin Greenwood says comic art is much harder than it may look. “Having had a bunch of jobs in art – in a general sense – comics is by far the most time-intensive one of the group,” he said. Folsom comic artist Justin Greenwood offered a comic art clinic to local Girl Scouts Folsom comic artist Justin Greenwood illustrates the Stumptown comic series and has a producing credit in the ABC TV...
gvpennysaver.com

Nurturing a Love for Reading at Churchville-Chili Elementary School

Churchville-Chili Elementary School (CES) showcased their first Page Turners reading exhibition on Dec. 16. Three teams of voracious fourth grade readers faced off in front of the entire fourth grade class in the school gymnasium. They were determined to share their knowledge of the five books they read this semester as a result of their participation in Page Turners. Questions were asked by reading teacher Betsy Pereira and third grade teacher Amy Ciszak, and the answers came quickly and confidently from the teams. During short breaks from the action, team members shared with their audience why they love reading so much.
CHURCHVILLE, NY

