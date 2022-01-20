Is there an infinite number of objectives in Pupperazzi?

Do you like dogs? Do you like taking photos of dogs? Then boy, does Xbox Game Pass have a game for you. Pupperazzi's brightly colourful world revolves around doing just that — cataloguing and photographing its many dogs, and playing around with the filters and the fashions to get the best photo you can. I’m a little torn about it, to tell the truth; I enjoyed my time with the game, but on the other hand it’s easy to feel quite quickly that you’ve experienced almost everything Pupperazzi has to offer. You’ll still unlock things as you progress through the game, like new filters, or the ability to dress dogs up for their photos — this did add some variety, but it didn’t always equate to me wanting to carry on with the game. Pupperazzi delivers just what it promises: a stress-free photography game about dogs. So, if what you’re after is an upbeat game where you dress up dogs and take the best pictures of them that you possibly can, then Pupperazzi certainly delivers.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO