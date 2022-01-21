ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch or BYU Basketball vs San Diego

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
 2 days ago

Last Saturday, BYU traveled to the Bay Area to take on San Francisco only two days after a blowout loss to Gonzaga. The Cougars, who had never lost back-to-back games under head coach Mark Pope, battled back from behind in the second half to pull off a 71-69 upset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zMZd_0drUUnj800

On Thursday night, BYU continues WCC play with a home game against San Diego. The game tips off at 7 PM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on BYUtv. Below is all the information you'll need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs San Diego

  • TV: BYUtv
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM HD2, KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM
  • Streamed Audio: BYURadio.org, BYUCougars.com/LiveRadio and the BYU Radio, BYU Cougars and BYU Gameday apps
  • Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant
  • Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Computer Predictions

Ken Pomeroy, the industry leader in college basketball predictive analytics, gives BYU a 94% chance to win with an expected final score of 75-57.

ESPN BPI gives BYU a 90.5% chance to beat San Diego. As of the time of this article, the betting lines favor the Cougars by 15 points.

Series Information

BYU leads the all-time series 18-6. The Cougars won the last meeting in February of 2020 by a score of 72-71.

