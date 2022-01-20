5 Bad Eating Habits and How to Break Them

Making positive changes in your life is more than a numbers game. We can't just muscle our way through a new activity for 21 days—a time frame that's been bandied about since the 1960s—and expect it to be ingrained. On the contrary: "This notion that there's a magic number of days to form a habit is garbage," says Katy Milkman, PhD, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and author of How to Change ($19.99, amazon.com). Research has found huge variations in how long it takes for new behaviors to become consistent—anywhere from a few weeks to many months. And the more complex the practice, the longer it takes. The real secret is carving out space in your life for an activity or objective, making it as appealing and easy to do as possible, and giving yourself permission to revise your plans along the way. Let's break it down.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO