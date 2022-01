British pop superstar Adele has posted a tearful message on social media reluctantly announcing the postponement of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.“Weekends with Adele”, a series of Friday and Saturday night concerts at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Hotel was due to begin on Friday 21 January and run until Saturday 16 April, but the singer explained to fans that her show was simply not ready in time, having been hit by “delivery delays and Covid”. Her announcement was made just hours before the first show was due to begin.Adele promised to reschedule the performances, which would have seen...

