Valeri leaves Timbers for Lanus in Argentina's top division

 2 days ago

After 9 years with club, Timbers officially announce Valeri's departure

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After a period of speculation, the Portland Timbers have announced midfielder Diego Valeri’s departure nine years after joining the club. In a Thursday release, the Timbers F.C. said the decision for Valeri to return to his “boyhood club” in Argentina, Club Atlético Lanús, was mutual.
Timbers Great Valeri Returns to Boyhood Club Lanús

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri is heading home to Argentina. The Timbers on Thursday announced an agreement with Lanus for the transfer of the 35-year-old former league MVP. Lanus plays in Argentina's top division. A nine-year veteran of the Timbers, Valeri scored 100 goals and...
