Princeton, NJ

Thawing the cold chain: Princeton technology for room-temperature delivery of vaccines and biological drugs selected to receive Science Center innovation funding

By Catherine Zandonella, Office of the Dean for Research
Princeton University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Princeton-led technology to improve the storage and transport of vaccines and life-saving drugs at room temperature has been selected as one of three university innovations to receive funding for further development from the Philadelphia-based University City Science Center. The innovation, a system for rapid room-temperature dehydration of vaccines...

innovation.princeton.edu

Princeton, NJ
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton University

Pathways to Graduate School program equips applicants with tools for success

Princeton Engineering's annual program Pathways to Graduate School for Rising College Seniors invites high-achieving students in science, engineering and math for a series of interactive workshops aimed at breaking down barriers and boosting success in applying for doctoral programs. Launched in 2019, Pathways to Graduate School is an initiative...
PRINCETON, NJ
AFP

Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
WILDLIFE
