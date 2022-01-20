Thawing the cold chain: Princeton technology for room-temperature delivery of vaccines and biological drugs selected to receive Science Center innovation funding

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.

WILDLIFE ・ 10 HOURS AGO