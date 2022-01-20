Thawing the cold chain: Princeton technology for room-temperature delivery of vaccines and biological drugs selected to receive Science Center innovation funding
A Princeton-led technology to improve the storage and transport of vaccines and life-saving drugs at room temperature has been selected as one of three university innovations to receive funding for further development from the Philadelphia-based University City Science Center. The innovation, a system for rapid room-temperature dehydration of vaccines...innovation.princeton.edu
Comments / 0