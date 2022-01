Adele’s residency “Weekends with Adele” was set to begin tomorrow Friday, January 21st at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas but the singer has canceled the show with plans to reschedule. She shared an emotional statement on Instagram where she apologized and was brought to tears thinking about the fans that have already traveled for the show. “I’m so sorry but, my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and covid. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID and, it‘s been impossible to finish the show,” she said in the emotional clip.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO