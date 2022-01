This month’s cover story features the perspectives of gastroenterologists looking back on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on gastrointestinal care. We can see the same themes in all of the stories from the tertiary center, the private practice and the endoscopy center — the “hunkering down” and preparing for the first wave, the relative lull in routine care in 2020, and then the slow buildup and backlog over 2021, at the same time trying to fight the waves of the pandemic, short-handed of course.

