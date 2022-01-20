TOM BRADY & TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS HOST AARON DONALD & LOS ANGELES RAMS IN NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS THIS SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

The legend of Tom Brady seems to be a tale as old as time at this point, but that story may be nearing its end--if you let one of his old pals tell it, at least. On this morning's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Rob Ninkovich, a retired NFL player who spent eight years with the Hall of Fame quarterback back in Foxborough, stated that, on the off-chance, the Tampa Buccaneers lose to the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, we could see Brady retire.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO