Passed down, bought, and sold over the centuries, a glitzy collector’s item from the 17th century has finally entered a museum collection. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has received Nicolas Poussin’s Agony in the Garden (1626–27), courtesy of New York collectors Barbara and Jon Landau, who have been listed on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list each year since 1995. The Met already owns six Poussin paintings, including Midas Washing at the Source of the Pactolus (ca. 1627), which was part of the original seed purchase that established the museum in 1871. Now, it has seven paintings by the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO