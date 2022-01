We found three discounted gaming keyboards from Corsair that should please most people, coming in a variety of form factors and with different features. First up is Corsair’s first 60 percent keyboard, the K65. This compact keyboard is normally $109.99 but has recently dropped to $89.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. We last saw the K65 drop to this price during Black Friday. While the diminutive layout of this keyboard certainly isn’t for everyone, it should appeal to those who are striving for a minimalist aesthetic on their desk.

