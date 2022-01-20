TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The U.S. Geological Survey is partnering with the University of Alabama to construct a new Hydrologic Instrumentation Facility, a science and engineering facility that will support the agency’s Water Enterprise observing networks and research.
Built on the northern end of campus, the HIF will support training, repairs, and calibration for hydrological equipment that monitors streamflow, groundwater, water quality and other water resource features important to all Americans that rely on water. The HIF will support the greater USGS water-resource monitoring and evaluation mission with training...www.usgs.gov
