Today, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) successfully reached its final destination at the second Lagrange point (L2). Over the next five months of commissioning, JWST will align its optics and calibrate its scientific instruments before the telescope begins collecting data. The main goals of Webb’s mission include searching for the first galaxies formed in the universe, observing the formation of stars, building our understanding of the evolution of galaxies, and measuring physical and chemical properties of planetary systems. JWST is an international collaboration among the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

ASTRONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO