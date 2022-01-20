ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

In-person learning to continue in D93

By News Team
 3 days ago

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Students will continue to show up in person through next week in the Bonneville School District.

After careful consideration, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme did not recommend a move to online learning for this week or next.

However, he did note his concern.

Woolstenhulme said under normal conditions 80 to 90 absences in the district are high.

They have recently seen 130 to 135 absences.

Wollstenhulme says despite this, they are holding on.

A survey was also sent out to teachers and staff to see how they are doing.

He said about half wanted to keep in-person learning and the other half would prefer a hybrid model or move completely online.

The district will re-visit the topic next Wednesday during their work session.

A recommendation could possibly be made then to move to an online format.

ORIGINAL: Bonneville School District 93 will be holding a special meeting Thursday.

They will be discussing possible actions relating to staffing concerns, school closures and a hybrid schedule.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

You can watch the meeting HERE.

