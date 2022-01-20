ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space For Humanity: Space + Wine

SpaceRef
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you know, we have partnered with Humanity Wine Co. to provide ethically produced wines from family-owned vineyards right to your door. Every purchase of that wine using our partnership link directly benefits Space for Humanity and Humanity Del Sol!. Join...

www.spaceref.com

insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Good News Network

Mysterious Purple Coating Found on Mars Rocks in Every Direction

A presentation on data gathered from the Perseverance rover is trying to explain the ubiquitous coatings of unknown, dark grey, almost purple material on Martian rocks. Having been observed everywhere the rover has trundled, more details on the coating’s composition could come with clues about Mars’ past, including whether it hosted microbial life.
ASTRONOMY
Scientist

What Scientists Learned by Putting Octopuses in MRI Machines

Whether they’re predicting the outcomes of sports games or opening jars, the intelligence of octopuses and their cephalopod kin has fascinated avid sports fans and scientists alike (not that the two groups are mutually exclusive). However, insights into the animals’ brains have been limited, as structural data has come from low-tech methods such as dissection.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Astronauts at Risk of 'Space Anemia'

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Astronauts can develop a condition called space anemia because their bodies destroy more red blood cells than normal when in space, a groundbreaking study shows. Assessments of 14 astronauts over six months between space missions found that 54% more blood cells were destroyed while they were in space than when they were on Earth, according to findings published Jan. 14 in Nature Medicine. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

What happens if a space elevator breaks

In the first episode of the Foundation series on Apple TV, we see a terrorist try to destroy the space elevator used by the Galactic Empire. This seems like a great chance to talk about the physics of space elevators and to consider what would happen if one exploded. (Hint: It wouldn't be good.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Using ice to boil water: Researcher makes heat transfer discovery that expands on 18th century principle

Associate Professor Jonathan Boreyko and graduate fellow Mojtaba Edalatpour have made a discovery about the properties of water that could provide an exciting addendum to a phenomenon established over two centuries ago. The discovery also holds interesting possibilities for cooling devices and processes in industrial applications using only the basic properties of water. Their work was published on Jan. 21 in the journal Physical Review Fluids.
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

Space goodbye: astronauts are losing too many red blood cells

The race to the Moon and Mars has begun, but a study published in Nature Medicine it seems destined to change the projects that are so talked about: scientists have discovered that the human organism is not made to travel in space. In fact, a long stay in the Earth’s orbit is enough to significantly reduce the number of red blood cells in the blood, and without red blood cells you can’t go anywhere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aithority.com

Voyager Space Completes Acquisition of Space Micro

Voyager Space Inc., a global leader in space exploration announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in San Diego-based Space Micro. Voyager will provide strategic operations support to help advance Space Micro’s technology throughput to civil, commercial, and defense customers. Space Micro is an innovative, engineering-driven...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bangor Daily News

The industrialization of space

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. It will be a bumper year for big space launches to the Moon, Mars and asteroids, including many manned flights, but the real shocker...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

High spatial resolution spectral imaging method for space interferometers and its application to formation-flying small satellites

Taro Matsuo, Satoshi Ikari, Hirotaka Kondo, Sho Ishiwata, Shinichi Nakasuka, Tomoyasu Yamamuro. Infrared space interferometers can surpass the spatial resolution limitations of single-dish space telescopes. However, stellar interferometers from space have not been realized because of technical difficulties. Two beams coming from individual satellites separated by more than a few tens of meters should precisely interfere such that the optical-path and angular differences between the two beams are reduced at the wavelength level. Herein, we propose a novel beam combiner for space interferometers that records the spectrally-resolved interferometric fringes using the densified pupil spectroscopic technique. As the detector plane is optically conjugated to a plane, on which the two beams interfere, we can directly measure the relative phase difference between the two beams. Additionally, when an object within the field of view is obtained with a modest signal-to-noise ratio, we can extract the true complex amplitude from a continuous broadband fringe (i.e., one exposure measurement), without scanning a delay line and chopping interferometry. We discovered that this spectral imaging method is validated for observing the solar system objects by simulating the reflected light from Europa with a small stellar interferometer. However, because the structure of the object spectrum may cause a systematic error in the measurement, this method may be limited in extracting the true complex amplitude for other astronomical objects. Applying this spectral imaging method to general astrophysics will facilitate further research. The beam combiner and spectral imaging method are applied to a formation-flying stellar interferometer with multiple small satellites in a Sun-synchronous orbit for observation of the solar system objects in visible and near-infrared. We present an overview of SEIRIOS and the optimized optical design for a limited-volume spacecraft.
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

Future in Space Hangouts: PPPs in Space

Join us on January 20th for the next American Astronautical Society “Future in Space Hangouts” online discussion: Public Private Partnerships in Space. How will public-private sectors further our exploration capabilities?. Unlike in the Apollo era, the private sector now has considerable space capabilities and in the last five...
ASTRONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Design-Conscious Space Heaters

The humble space heater is an essential wintertime appliance for staying warm but often maintains a utilitarian aesthetic that is anything but stylish, so this 'Folding Heater' concept aims to change this. Designed by Wenhua Xu and 托迪 设计, the heater maintains a pill-shaped construction that is easy to store...
ELECTRONICS
SpaceRef

HeroX Crowdsources to Find Innovative Waste Management Solutions for Future Human Mars Missions

HeroX, a leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, today launched the crowdsourcing competition, "Waste to Base Materials Challenge: Sustainable Reprocessing in Space". Future human missions to Mars and the journey back to Earth are expected to take two to three years. During this time, significant amounts of waste will be generated. HeroX is seeking innovative approaches to repurpose, recycle, and reprocess the waste generated onboard to enable mission sustainability.
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

Ariel mission planning. Scheduling the survey of a thousand exoplanets

J.C. Morales, N. Nakhjiri, J. Colomé, I. Ribas, E. García, D. Moreno, F. Vilardell. Automatic scheduling techniques are becoming a crucial tool for the efficient planning of large astronomical surveys. A specific scheduling method is being designed and developed for the Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey (Ariel) mission planning based on a hybrid meta-heuristic algorithm with global optimization capability to ensure obtaining satisfying results fulfilling all mission constraints. We used this method to simulate the Ariel mission plan, to assess the feasibility of its scientific goals, and to study the outcome of different science scenarios. We conclude that Ariel will be able to fulfill the scientific objectives, i.e. characterizing ~1000 exoplanet atmospheres, with a total exposure time representing about 75-80% of the mission lifetime. We demonstrate that it is possible to include phase curve observations for a sample of targets or to increase the number of studied exoplanets within the mission lifetime. Finally, around 12-15% of the time can still be used for non-time constrained observations.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) Announces World’s First Entertainment Arena and Content Studios in Space, built by Axiom Space

LONDON, 20 January 2022: Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E.) the UK-based media company developing multi-platform, space-based entertainment today announces a ground-breaking new venture – SEE-1 – the world’s first content and entertainment studios and multi-purpose arena in space. The space station module will be built by Axiom Space, the leader in human spaceflight services and human-rated space infrastructure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Cosmonauts Conduct A Spacewalk

Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov works to configure and activate the Prichal module during a spacewalk on Jan. 19, 2022. Credit: NASA TV. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos concluded their spacewalk at 2:28 p.m. EST after 7 hours and 11 minutes. Shkaplerov and Dubrov completed their major objectives...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
towardsdatascience.com

Exploring the feature space of human knowledge about common objects

Human brain is able to process things and moments vividly perceived in daily life into abstract concepts and semantic knowledge. Understanding the nature of human knowledge has been a central question in psychology, and it also have theoretical and practical implications for the field of artificial intelligence. One key characteristic of human knowledge is its structured nature, which allows new pieces of information (e.g., a plant that a person sees for the first time) to be learned efficiently by integrating it into existing categories (Orchidaceae -> Phragmipedium). Meanwhile, those categories are built upon concrete information that has been experienced by the person over time (e.g., different orchid species).
SCIENCE

