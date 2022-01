European watchdogs should encourage the proof-of-stake mining model as the proof-of-work one is bad for the environment, Erik Thedéen opined. The vice-chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) – Erik Thedéen – urged the EU financial regulators to prohibit the cryptocurrency mining model known as proof-of-work. He also claimed that bitcoin has turned into a “national issue” for his homeland Sweden because of the amount of renewable energy devoted to mining the asset.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO