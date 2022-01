Tens of thousands of anti-abortion protesters are expected to descend on Washington on Jan. 21, 2022, for the March for Life rally – as they have done annually since 1974 to protest the Roe v. Wade ruling of the previous year. Whether they have reason to march against abortion in 12 months’ time is uncertain, though. It will likely depend on how the Supreme Court decides the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which deals with a Mississippi law that bans most abortions in the state after the 15th week of pregnancy. Speculation about the justices’ anticipated decision, expected by...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO