ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CDC releases map of most inactive states: Here’s how yours ranks

By Harper Emch, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lxfH_0drUPxPn00

GHENT, W.Va. ( WVNS ) – In the majority of states across the U.S., more than 1 in 5 adults are considered “inactive,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC released new state maps showing the levels of adult physical inactivity across the United States. For these maps, physical inactivity is defined as not participating in any physical activity outside of work for over a month.

Individuals were asked to self-report their activity level during telephone interview surveys conducted by the CDC and state health departments.

Two-thirds of COVID vaccine side-effects are just a placebo effect, study says

State and territory estimates of physical inactivity range from 17.7 percent of people in Colorado to 49.4 percent in Puerto Rico. In Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico, 30 percent or more of adults were physically inactive. By region, the South had the highest rates of physical inactivity with 27.5 percent, followed by the Midwest with 25.2 percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biVoh_0drUPxPn00
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new data in Jan. 2022 showing the physical inactivity rates among U.S. adults. The above map shows the overall physical inactivity among adults by states and territories based on information reported during telephone interviews. (CDC)

“Getting enough physical activity could prevent 1 in 10 premature deaths. Too many people are missing out on the health benefits of physical activity such as improved sleep, reduced blood pressure and anxiety, lowered risk for heart disease, several cancers, and dementia,” says Ruth Petersen, MD, Director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Obesity.

The CDC map shows the proportion of Americans that are inactive for a month or more at a time. However, the agency recommends healthy adults should be active not just once a month, but several times a week. It suggests 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic activity weekly, plus some muscle-strengthening work too.

The CDC is working with communities and partners across the country as part of the Active People, Healthy Nation initiative to figure out what can be done in order to make it more convenient for people to be active. The overall goal of the initiative is to help 27 million Americans become more physically active by 2027 through the help of community leaders who can inspire more active communities. Accomplishing this will make overall quality of life better and improve healthcare costs across the nation, organizers say.

Orange juice could be latest staple hit by inflation

The new maps are based on combined 2017-2020 data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS). The BRFSS is an ongoing state-based telephone survey system used by the CDC and other health departments.

You can learn more about physical activity on the CDC’s website here . Maps and data tables about the levels of physical inactivity can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

North Carolina has 2 of the 50 cities with the most green space per capita

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Green space is beneficial anywhere, but especially in concrete jungles like those found in many U.S. cities. The World Health Organization reports that green areas are essential to both the ecosystem and the mental health of citizens; though the color is fading quickly in urban areas that are cutting down trees […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Have you heard of these places? They are the richest town in every state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) – Your hometown carries a lot of weight—and for the richest towns in America, these names come with a certain amount of status. Wealthy American towns come with a host of amenities, access, and offerings: from suburban communities renowned for their school districts or club soccer teams to bustling neighborhoods filled with […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Wyoming News

COVID Boosters Keep Older Americans Out of Hospitals: CDC

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 among older Americans is far higher for those who are unvaccinated than for those who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot, new government data shows. The differences were stark: In December, unvaccinated people 50 and older were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who had completed the initial immunization series, but hadn't yet received a booster, according to statistics published Thursday on the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Nutrition#Physical Inactivity#Covid#State#Md#Americans
wchstv.com

CDC: W.Va., Ky. among states with highest level of adult physical inactivity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia and Kentucky are among a group of U.S. states with the highest level of physical inactivity among adults, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In seven states and one territory (Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, West...
KENTUCKY STATE
KGUN 9

How to know your mask is meeting CDC standards

With surging COVID-19 cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released updated guidance on what masks people should be wearing. Health professionals say that some of the masks people have worn over the past two years may not be sufficient against the omicron variant — and some might not even be the real deal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Obesity
News Break
Politics
beckershospitalreview.com

25% of US adults inactive, CDC map shows

About 25 percent of adults in the U.S. are not active enough to protect their health, according to the CDC's physical inactivity maps updated Jan. 20. Physical inactivity for the maps is defined as not participating in any physical activities outside of work over the last month, such as running, walking for exercise or gardening, the CDC said.
HOME & GARDEN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

This Is Where Maryland Childhood Obesity Ranks in the US

The percentage of children and adolescents who are not just overweight but obese has more than tripled since the 1970s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. By 2018, nearly one in five children between the age of 2 and 19 were obese. Childhood obesity is defined as a BMI at or above […] The post This Is Where Maryland Childhood Obesity Ranks in the US appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah ranks second most active state

A new study from the CDC found that Utah ranks at the top for residents who are physically active outside of working hours. Just under 82% of Utahns reported participating in movement outside of work. It’s possible Utah’s abundance of hiking trails, access to the outdoors, and winter sports accounts for the high level of activity reported by those surveyed in the data.
UTAH STATE
Wyoming News

Vaccination Plus Prior Infection Best Defense Against COVID

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Think your prior bout of COVID shields you enough from another encounter with the coronavirus? New research suggests that adding in vaccination is still your best bet. A combination of vaccination and prior infection offers the most optimal protection against infection with COVID-19, a new government study shows. Researchers analyzed data on infections in New York and California in the summer and fall...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy