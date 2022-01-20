ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petr Cech Heaps Praise on Chelsea Veteran Thiago Silva

By Nick Emms
 2 days ago

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has heaped praise on the Blues' 37-year-old defender Thiago Silva for his performances this season.

The Brazilian has been impressive for Thomas Tuchel's side and earned himself a contract extension, meaning he will stay at Stamford Bridge next season.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Cech was full of praise for Silva.

The former goalkeeper discussed all aspects of the defender, highlighting his professionalism and longevity in the game.

Speaking on the arrival of Silva in 2020, Cech (Chelsea's technical and performance advisor) said: "When you are about to bring a more experienced and older player into the team, especially in a league where it’s faster, physical, and more demanding, you need to make sure the player suits the team and suits the league.

"You look at how they look after themselves, how professional they are, and how they manage the load of a season."

Cech in aciton vs Silva IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Chelsea legend proceeded to heap praise on the 37-year-old, who is still proving his worth at the very top.

"When you look at Thiago, you don’t see any differences between him playing 10 years ago and now," Cech continued. "That’s the impressive part. The way he trains is the key. He also trains fully concentrated and with full commitment.

"He looks after himself and this is why he is able to play at this high level for such a long time. Put it together with his experience and immense talent, and that’s why he is so successful even when he is getting older."

