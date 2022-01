Let 29-year-old Shelton Cambell, better known by his artist So Cekure romance his way back into your heart with his new track, “No One Else." Born and raised in Landover, Maryland, So Cekure has spent the last 9 years honing his musical craft, and forming a catalog of music that he is truly proud of. Having released 6 singles, appeared on various radio shows, and had a slew of live performances, he is clearly dedicated to his craft and on his way to great things. So Cekure hopes to continue to work on his catalog of music and collaborate with other artists in his field, and is definitely someone we plan to keep our eyes on.

LANDOVER, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO