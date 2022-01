We consider baseball and apple pie to be some of the few things that are truly American, but we should start adding the Super Bowl and fast food to that list. Every year, we gather 'round the TV with our family, or at our favorite sports bar with our buddies, and cheer, jeer, bet, and feast to our boys on the gridiron. It's a beloved American tradition much in the style of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Black Friday — and perhaps the only ones more excited than us are our favorite chain restaurants.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO