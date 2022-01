Officials have postponed the annual Homeless Count both at the county level and in Santa Monica due to the current surge in coronavirus cases. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced the postponement of the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count last week. The Santa Monica area is now scheduled for the county count on Feb. 23 and Santa Monica officials said they would change the city count to align with the new county date. The count was originally scheduled for the end of January.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO