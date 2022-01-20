Goodman and Selig named to Dean’s List for UA Fall 2021 Term

Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that 157 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the Dean’s List must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.
Mackenzie Luby of Patterson, NY, has been named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Buffalo State College. Luby is majoring in Childhood Education. In general, students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a term GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean's list. Full criteria and grade-type exceptions can be found in the undergraduate catalog.
Brendan O'Brien of Cos Cob was named to the College of the Holy Cross Fall 2021 Dean's List. A member of the Class of 2025, O'Brien is majoring in Undeclared. O'Brien was among more than 1,375 students named to the Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Jacqueline Ghent of Corpus Christi was recently named to the academic honors' Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester at Campbellsville University. The academic honors' list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Fall 2021 academic honors' list includes a total of 854 students, with 386 named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 468 named to the Dean's List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
DeSales University has announced the school's Fall 2021 Dean's List. 13 Students from that list were from Schuylkill County. To qualify for Dean's List, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours. Maxwell Babcock of Pottsville and majoring in Theatre. Miranda Koch of...
GROVE CITY — Kayla Hubbard of Palermo and Trevor Iltis of Rockport were both named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester at Grove City College located in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Students eligible for the Dean's List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean's...
Ava Sharrow-Ducsay, of Manchester, MI, was named to the Alma College Dean’s List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2021 Fall Term. Students who achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term, while carrying a minimum of 13 credits, at least eight of which are evaluative grades, are named to the Dean’s List.
The Montana State University-Northern’s Fall semester Dean’s List contains 342 students. To be included in the Dean’s List, students must carry a minimum of 12 credits and earn a grade point average of 3.25 or better. Students who received an incomplete or “F” during this semester are not included on the honor roll listing. Students from this area making the Dean’s List include.
Wheaton College student, Andrew McMillan of Carmel, NY, was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester. To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale. Wheaton...
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – A total of 1,222 students, including Jacob Williams an Exercise Science major from Russell have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2021 semester of the 2001-2022 academic year, according to Margaret Ball. D.M.A., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA (01/12/2022)– Rachel Henry of Titus, AL, (36080), was named to Westminster College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. Henry is majoring in Music Education. Henry was among 390 students named to the Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.6...
BIRMINGHAM, AL (01/24/2022)– Kacie Bolner of Luther was among the 1,826 students named to Samford University’s 2021 fall semester Dean’s List. Bolner is a graduate of Luther High School and the daughter of Bryan and Darci Bolner. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have...
Bailey Kasprzyk of Corpus Christi is among the students named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Kasprzyk is majoring in Communication Studies and is a member of the...
Elana Walters of Carmel, NY was among the more than 6,900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester. Walters is a First Year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and Creative Writing.
Kristina Mitchell of Darien excelled during the Fall 2021 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean's List. Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities.
CLINTON, NY (01/25/2022)– Corey Rundquist, of Millbrook (12545), has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.
POCAHONTAS, AR Jan. 14– Black River Technical College is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a minimum grade point average of 4.0.
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — More than 1,920 students have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean's List at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, including Isabel Mackenzie Baughman of Northport. To be eligible for the Dean's List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a...
Local residents were among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton's Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester. The Dean's List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean's List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university's College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies.
MILWAUKEE, WICONSIN—Jaden Schultz, Havana, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college's Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Schultz is a graduate of Havana High School. To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
