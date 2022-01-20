Goodman and Selig named to Dean’s List for UA Fall 2021 Term

Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that 157 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the Dean’s List must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO