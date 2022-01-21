ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden clarifies his position on Ukraine, reiterates that Russia would pay heavy price for invasion

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC's Richard Engel joins 'The News with Shepard...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Engel
Person
Shepard Smith
Person
Evelyn Farkas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a ‘stiff price’

Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a “stiff price” for an attack yet suggesting that a “minor incursion” might be treated differently by the US and its allies. The US president’s comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response."My guess is he will move in," Mr Biden said of his Russian counterpart...
POLITICS
The Independent

US Embassy in Ukraine requests departure of nonessential staff, report says

The US Embassy in Kyiv has requested that the State Department authorise the departure of all nonessential personnel and their families, reports say.Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN says that the departures could start soon, with an announcement coming in just days. Bloomberg published a similar report.A State Department spokesperson told CNN that there is “nothing to announce at this time,” adding that rigorous contingency planning is conducted as always in the event the security situation deteriorates.A source close to the Ukrainian government says that Kyiv has been informed and that evacuations of diplomatic families could begin...
FOREIGN POLICY
WTAJ

US: Swift, severe response if Russia sends troops to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Thursday that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends any military forces into Ukraine. Blinken’s comments in Berlin appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion about the position of the U.S. and […]
MILITARY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Biden strengthens his warning to Russia on invading Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Thursday that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine's border would constitute an invasion and that Moscow would “pay a heavy price” for such an action. It was the latest White House effort to clear up comments Biden made a day earlier when he suggested...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy