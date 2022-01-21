Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 1/20): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Editor’s note: The Idaho Capital Sun publishes this daily update on Idaho hospitals on weekdays.

Child hospitalizations with COVID-19 are rising faster than those of adults, as the omicron variant surges through Idaho.

Many children aren’t yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

“We are seeing more sick children. I’d point out, though, that that is probably, almost certainly, just a side effect of the huge number of (children sick with) omicron,” said Dr. James Souza, chief physician executive, in a media briefing Monday. “We are seeing more children with symptoms just because of those (high case) numbers.”

Infants and young children cannot be vaccinated. They have smaller airways than adults, Souza noted. The omicron variant seems to more easily attack the upper airways, which causes symptoms similar to “croup,” a common ailment in young children that can result in hospitalization.

“And we’re also seeing and children … with vomiting and diarrhea as a presenting symptom of COVID,” he said.

Just one month after emerging from its first-ever hospital crisis declaration, Idaho is heading back in the wrong direction.

Idaho hospitals reported more than 400 patients with COVID-19 this week. That was an increase of more than one-third since the start of January.

But early data show a different trend in mortality. While more people are in the hospital with COVID-19, coronavirus-related deaths in Idaho’s hospitals are stable or even on a downward trend.

Omicron is infecting Idahoans so fast, public health workers cannot keep up with the laboratory test results.

The Idaho Division of Public Health on Wednesday reported a record-breaking 4,537 new cases. But there is a backlog of about 33,500 positive tests that public health districts are still processing.

If that backlog was an Idaho city, it would be larger than Lewiston.

With the backlogs factored in, Idaho’s per-capita rate of new COVID-19 cases is 197 per 100,000 population , Idaho Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner explained Tuesday. That excludes unreported cases, such as people who test positive using home rapid tests or who choose not to get tested.

The official numbers likely pale in comparison to the true infection rate. How do we know? The statewide share of tests coming back positive is out of whack: about five times the recommended 5%.

If the current trend of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continues, Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday he thinks Idaho will re-enter crisis standards in a matter of weeks, but likely not days.

More contagious than almost any other virus, the omicron variant of the coronavirus is infecting people at record speeds. That means hospital workers are calling out of work because they’re sick, in quarantine, or home with sick or quarantined family members. That causes a staffing problem.

Combined with the growing number of COVID-19 infections severe enough to need hospital care, Idaho health care is in a crunch.

The increased contagiousness of omicron also means that some Idahoans who need hospital care for unrelated reasons test positive for the virus incidentally. But emergency room data from hospitals in the past three weeks demonstrate that Idahoans are, indeed, being hospitalized because they are sick with COVID-19.

Most patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to data from St. Luke’s Health System , which is the largest medical provider in the Idaho.

It's not too late to get the vaccine.

– Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch

Public health officials and physicians urge Idahoans to get vaccinated, and for people who are already fully vaccinated to get boosters. Research has shown that post-vaccine immunity can keep omicron in check, preventing hospitalization.

Major health care providers such as St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems have been working through a backlog of surgeries, procedures and medical treatments they had to put on hold during COVID-19 surges.

The trend in Idaho COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICUs and deaths

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals on Thursday, Jan. 20 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.)

The numbers shown are 7-day rolling averages. For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day’s rolling average, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

People hospitalized with COVID-19: 407 (previous: 392) which is 17.3% (previous: 16.8%) of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is of people hospitalized for all reasons Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 89 (previous: 91)

Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 14 (previous: 13)

Patients admitted to the hospital each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 68 (previous: 64)

Patients newly admitted with COVID-19 each day, by age:

Children: 3 (previous: 3)

Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 0)

20s: 6 (previous: 5)

30s: 5 (previous: 5)

40s: 5 (previous: 5)

50s: 8 (previous: 7)

60s: 13 (previous: 11)

70s: 13 (previous: 13)

80+: 13 (previous: 12)

age unknown: 2 (previous: 2)

Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 24 (previous: 25)

The rolling-average daily numbers for influenza:

People hospitalized with the flu: 3 (previous: 3) which is 0.1% (previous: 0.1%) of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is People hospitalized with the flu and COVID: 1 (previous: 1) which is 0.0% (previous: 0.0%) of people hospitalized for all reasons

which is People newly admitted with the flu: 0 (previous: 0)

ICU patients with the flu: 1 (previous: 1)

Flu deaths in Idaho hospitals: 0 (previous: 0)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.)

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

