ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 1/20): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEEPZ_0drUJvR500

Editor’s note: The Idaho Capital Sun publishes this daily update on Idaho hospitals on weekdays.

Child hospitalizations with COVID-19 are rising faster than those of adults, as the omicron variant surges through Idaho.

Many children aren’t yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

“We are seeing more sick children. I’d point out, though, that that is probably, almost certainly, just a side effect of the huge number of (children sick with) omicron,” said Dr. James Souza, chief physician executive, in a media briefing Monday. “We are seeing more children with symptoms just because of those (high case) numbers.”

Infants and young children cannot be vaccinated. They have smaller airways than adults, Souza noted. The omicron variant seems to more easily attack the upper airways, which causes symptoms similar to “croup,” a common ailment in young children that can result in hospitalization.

“And we’re also seeing and children … with vomiting and diarrhea as a presenting symptom of COVID,” he said.

Just one month after emerging from its first-ever hospital crisis declaration, Idaho is heading back in the wrong direction.

Idaho hospitals reported more than 400 patients with COVID-19 this week. That was an increase of more than one-third since the start of January.

But early data show a different trend in mortality. While more people are in the hospital with COVID-19, coronavirus-related deaths in Idaho’s hospitals are stable or even on a downward trend.

Omicron is infecting Idahoans so fast, public health workers cannot keep up with the laboratory test results.

The Idaho Division of Public Health on Wednesday reported a record-breaking 4,537 new cases. But there is a backlog of about 33,500 positive tests that public health districts are still processing.

If that backlog was an Idaho city, it would be larger than Lewiston.

With the backlogs factored in, Idaho’s per-capita rate of new COVID-19 cases is 197 per 100,000 population , Idaho Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner explained Tuesday. That excludes unreported cases, such as people who test positive using home rapid tests or who choose not to get tested.

The official numbers likely pale in comparison to the true infection rate. How do we know? The statewide share of tests coming back positive is out of whack: about five times the recommended 5%.

If the current trend of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continues, Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday he thinks Idaho will re-enter crisis standards in a matter of weeks, but likely not days.

More contagious than almost any other virus, the omicron variant of the coronavirus is infecting people at record speeds. That means hospital workers are calling out of work because they’re sick, in quarantine, or home with sick or quarantined family members. That causes a staffing problem.

Combined with the growing number of COVID-19 infections severe enough to need hospital care, Idaho health care is in a crunch.

The increased contagiousness of omicron also means that some Idahoans who need hospital care for unrelated reasons test positive for the virus incidentally. But emergency room data from hospitals in the past three weeks demonstrate that Idahoans are, indeed, being hospitalized because they are sick with COVID-19.

Most patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to data from St. Luke’s Health System , which is the largest medical provider in the Idaho.

It's not too late to get the vaccine.

– Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch

Public health officials and physicians urge Idahoans to get vaccinated, and for people who are already fully vaccinated to get boosters. Research has shown that post-vaccine immunity can keep omicron in check, preventing hospitalization.

Major health care providers such as St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems have been working through a backlog of surgeries, procedures and medical treatments they had to put on hold during COVID-19 surges.

The trend in Idaho COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICUs and deaths

Federal data show the following, based on reports from hospitals on Thursday, Jan. 20 . (See “Notes” below for additional information about the data.)

The numbers shown are 7-day rolling averages. For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day’s rolling average, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 407 (previous: 392) which is 17.3% (previous: 16.8%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 89 (previous: 91)
  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 14 (previous: 13)
  • Patients admitted to the hospital each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 68 (previous: 64)
  • Patients newly admitted with COVID-19 each day, by age:
    Children: 3 (previous: 3)
    Age 18-19: 0 (previous: 0)
    20s: 6 (previous: 5)
    30s: 5 (previous: 5)
    40s: 5 (previous: 5)
    50s: 8 (previous: 7)
    60s: 13 (previous: 11)
    70s: 13 (previous: 13)
    80+: 13 (previous: 12)
    age unknown: 2 (previous: 2)
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals each day, with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 3 (previous: 3)
  • Staffed adult ICU beds that were still available statewide, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data: 24 (previous: 25)

The rolling-average daily numbers for influenza:

  • People hospitalized with the flu: 3 (previous: 3) which is 0.1% (previous: 0.1%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • People hospitalized with the flu and COVID: 1 (previous: 1) which is 0.0% (previous: 0.0%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • People newly admitted with the flu: 0 (previous: 0)
  • ICU patients with the flu: 1 (previous: 1)
  • Flu deaths in Idaho hospitals: 0 (previous: 0)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care. And some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data , which can result in revisions to the previous one to three days’ totals. (The federal data use the most recent numbers reported by each hospital in the previous four-day period. The rationale is to provide numbers that are as accurate as possible; for example, it reduces the risk that hospitalizations appear to plummet when a large hospital misses a day of reporting.)

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

Idaho hospital COVID-19 data

Gritman Medical Center: gritman.org/coronavirus
Kootenai Health: kh.org/covid-19
Saint Alphonsus Health System: saintalphonsus.org/coronavirus
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center: sjrmc.org/covid-19-updates
St. Luke’s Health System: stlukesonline.org/covid19

Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 1/20): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Candidates for Idaho secretary of state at odds over grant funding in 2020 election

As the primary election for statewide candidates approaches in May, one Republican legislator who is running for Idaho secretary of state has made allegations that Facebook tried to influence Idaho elections a centerpiece of her campaign. But county clerks across the state want to make it clear that was not what happened in the 2020 […] The post Candidates for Idaho secretary of state at odds over grant funding in 2020 election appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

As Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney walked the halls of the Kansas Statehouse on opening day of the legislative session this month, she was taken aback by what she saw. In the hallways, where “people are chatting and hugging and all that stuff, there were probably less than half of the people wearing masks … You […] The post Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s health insurance enrollments are held up — another pandemic domino effect

Renae Poseley has severe pain in her right hip. Her doctor last year told her to see a specialist, because it seemed that a medical implant in her back was malfunctioning. She likely needs surgery. Poseley, who lives in Mountain Home, didn’t have insurance for most of 2021. She signed up for a plan through […] The post Idaho’s health insurance enrollments are held up — another pandemic domino effect appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislators grill McGeachin over supplemental budget request for legal fees

Legislative budget writers from both major political parties grilled Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin on Wednesday over her supplemental budget request to cover her outside legal fees from a court case she lost after failing to release public records. The showdown occurred near the end of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee’s slate of budget hearings on […] The post Idaho legislators grill McGeachin over supplemental budget request for legal fees  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House passes $600 million income tax cut and tax rebate bill

The Idaho House of Representatives voted nearly along party lines to pass the largest tax cut in state history on Thursday, a $600 million package to reduce income and corporate tax rates and provide income tax rebates.  The House voted 57-13 to pass House Bill 436. It was the first bill of the year House […] The post Idaho House passes $600 million income tax cut and tax rebate bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

$600 million income tax proposal heads to the Idaho House floor

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee advanced the largest tax cut in Idaho history on Tuesday, moving a $600 million proposal to provide tax rebates and reduce income rates to the House floor.  If signed into law, House Bill 436 would provide $350 million in income tax rebates to Idaho income taxpayers this […] The post $600 million income tax proposal heads to the Idaho House floor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Cash buys, private flights, changing rules: How Idaho hides from execution oversight

Editor’s note: This Idaho Statesman story was produced in collaboration with the Idaho Capital Sun and benefited from public records grant funding through The Gumshoe Group investigative journalism initiative. Last June, two days after a condemned man outlived his scheduled execution date, he made a macabre appeal to the agents tasked with guiding him to […] The post Cash buys, private flights, changing rules: How Idaho hides from execution oversight appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

‘There’s got to be a better solution’: Idaho’s county clerks lament 2021 property tax bill

Calculating levy rates for property taxes each year has never been an easy job for county clerk offices across Idaho. It’s a complex budgeting process that takes many different factors into account and requires weeks of collaboration with taxing districts across one county. But this year, after the implementation of House Bill 389, some clerks […] The post ‘There’s got to be a better solution’: Idaho’s county clerks lament 2021 property tax bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Health And Welfare#Icus#The Idaho Capital Sun#Omicron#Idahoans
Idaho Capital Sun

Rep. McCrostie introduces bill to ‘add the words’ to Idaho Civil Rights Act

A Democratic legislator from Boise introduced a bill Monday morning that is designed to amend Idaho’s Civil Rights Act to “add the words” that would prohibit discimination against a person based on sexual orientation or gender identity.  Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, introduced House Bill 440 as a personal bill during Monday’s floor session of […] The post Rep. McCrostie introduces bill to ‘add the words’ to Idaho Civil Rights Act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

What could Idaho’s future look like as climate changes? This economic report details the risks.

Last summer was one of the most difficult seasons on record for climate disasters in Idaho — from extreme wildfire conditions across the state to severe drought conditions, farmers were forced to cull cattle herds earlier in the season, some ended crop growing seasons early, and areas across Idaho struggled with water supply. Those types […] The post What could Idaho’s future look like as climate changes? This economic report details the risks. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court hears oral arguments over redistricting challenges

Idaho Supreme Court justices spent more than two hours Friday afternoon hearing oral arguments from four challenges to the state’s new redistricting plan.  Some of the central questions in the case came down to how — and how often — to divide the state’s 44 counties into 35 legislative districts as close to equal size as possible.  […] The post Idaho Supreme Court hears oral arguments over redistricting challenges  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Same song, new verse: Idaho hospitals take on more COVID-19 patients

The number of people in Idaho hospitals with COVID-19 is once again climbing, as the omicron variant takes hold. Idaho hospitals reported more than 350 coronavirus patients over the weekend, up from the mid-200s a week earlier. New patient admissions are on the rise, too, among adults and children. An average of more than six […] The post Same song, new verse: Idaho hospitals take on more COVID-19 patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Idaho Capital Sun

Infrastructure. Tax relief. A surplus. Read the full text of Little’s State of the State speech

Mr. Speaker, Mr. Pro Tem, Madam President, honored legislators, my fellow constitutional officers, Mr. Chief Justice and members of the judiciary, my family, friends, and my fellow Idahoans.   It’s good to deliver this speech back in the chambers. Last year I closed my State of the State address by saying, “In times of hardship, opportunity […] The post Infrastructure. Tax relief. A surplus. Read the full text of Little’s State of the State speech appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

On day three of session, two Idaho lawmakers disclose positive COVID results

Two Democratic lawmakers in the Idaho Legislature have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an emailed statement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, learned they had tested positive on Wednesday and left the Idaho Capitol, according to the statement. Both wore masks during the past […] The post On day three of session, two Idaho lawmakers disclose positive COVID results appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Group calls for Idaho Legislature to repeal faith healing exemption

A group of Idahoans has called on the Idaho Legislature to repeal or amend the so-called faith-healing exemption that protects parents from prosecution if they deny life-saving care to children on religious grounds.  The Campaign To Protect Idaho Kids, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that conducts campaigns to raise awareness about child abuse and other causes […] The post Group calls for Idaho Legislature to repeal faith healing exemption appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

State of the State coverage: Little calls for historic investment in Idaho education

Idaho Gov. Brad Little began the 2022 legislative session Monday afternoon by calling for the largest investment in education in state history.  Little outlined his education, tax cut, transportation and infrastructure proposals during the annual State of the State address, which Little delivered in-person to a joint session of the Idaho House of Representatives and […] The post State of the State coverage: Little calls for historic investment in Idaho education  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

How does the Idaho Legislature set the Medicaid budget during a pandemic?

Idaho is heading into year three of a pandemic, with a whole lot of money. The state projects a record budget surplus of $1.6 billion when the next fiscal year begins on July 1. Idaho’s health care sector has been battered and bruised. But it has plenty of competition as lawmakers debate how to spend […] The post How does the Idaho Legislature set the Medicaid budget during a pandemic? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s health department planned to ask for 10 more social workers. The governor proposed 21.

Gov. Brad Little has proposed the addition of 21 social workers and three psychosocial rehabilitation specialists for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, along with a 7% pay increase for safety assessors and case managers. His proposal also increases reimbursement rates for foster families across Idaho. The proposal will still need approval from the […] The post Idaho’s health department planned to ask for 10 more social workers. The governor proposed 21. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

First bill of Idaho legislative session aims to implement Gov. Little’s income tax cuts

The first bill Idaho legislators introduced during the new 2022 legislative session is a measure to implement the tax cuts Gov. Brad Little outlined in Monday’s State of the State address. On Wednesday morning, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to introduce a new tax bill, House Bill 436, pushed by Rep. Steven Harris, […] The post First bill of Idaho legislative session aims to implement Gov. Little’s income tax cuts appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
866
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy