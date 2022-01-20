Indians blast Dragons in Young Classic

Peebles’ Elijah Jones goes up for a layup attempt late in the Indians’ 58-16 blowout of West Union in the January 15 Coach Young Classic at NAHS. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the West Union Dragons, the script changed one too many times. Originally scheduled to face Adams County Christian in the 11:45 a.m. opener of the 2022 Coach Young Classic, but COVID forced ACCS to drop out. They were replaced by New Boston and the same fate befell the Tigers, who were also forced to back out. That left Classic organizers scrambling to find an opponent for West Union and it was a phone call to Peebles that filled the slot, likely to the dismay of the Dragons but the “show must go on”, so it was an all-county match up in the morning opener of the Classic.

Both teams were coming off Friday night losses, the Indians falling by 11 at Ripley while the Dragons were blown out by Eastern Brown. The West Union squad was winless coming into Saturday’s game and left that way as the Tribe used a huge 28-point second quarter to pull away and easily handle the Dragons by a not-so-typical varsity boys score of 58-16.

After having played on Friday night, both teams were a bit sluggish in the opening quarter on Saturday morning. The Indians were the less sluggish at the start, taking a 6-2 advantage after a steal and score by Mason Sims and a bucket in the paint from Alan McCoy, but the Dragons rallied with two baskets from Chris Steed and trailed just 7-6 after one.

The first quarter proved to be the high point of the day for the Dragons as their game fell apart in a rash of turnovers int he second stanza, which allowed the Indians to explode and actually score on an amazing 12 consecutive possessions to put the game in the bag before even halftime arrived. The Dragons actually had their only lead of the game when Steed scored the first basket of the second quarter, but it was downhill form there for the green and white. Peebles reeled off the next 14 points to turn a one-point deficit into a double digit lead, getting scoring contributions from McCoy, Sims and Zane Porter, before another Steed bucket broke the run temporarily.

Leading 21-10, the Indians then scored the game’s next 10, beginning with a Porter three-pointer and including baskets from Zane Knechtly and Dallas Wilkinson. West Union got scores from Braxton Shoemaker and Steed again before the half ended, but the outcome was certainly not in doubt as Peebles led 35-14 at the break.

If things could get worse for the Dragons, it did in the second half as they only managed a single field in 16 minutes and were shut out in the entire third quarter. The only suspense left was how long it would take for the Indians to put the running clock rule in effect which they did after hitting a quartet of three-point goals in the third quarter, getting long bombs from Porter, Gage Grooms, and a pair from Sims to make it 51-14 after three periods.

The rapidly moving fourth quarter saw the Dragons actually get a baskets, from Isaac Harding, but the Peebles bench produced two baskets from Remington Beckham and a steal and score from Elijah Jones that capped off the lopsided victory for the Indians.

The victorious Tribe placed three players in double figures, led by Zane Porter and Mason Sims, each of whom tallied 13, with Alan McCoy adding 11.

For West Union, the only real offensive production came from Chris Steed, who scored 10 of the Dragons’ 16 total, all of those coming in the first half.

The wim improved the Indians to 5-7 on the season while West Union dropped to 0-12.

The two teams will meet again in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on January 25 in West Union.

BOX SCORE

Peebles

7 28 16 7 —58

West Union

6 8 0 2 —16

Peebles (58): Jones 2 0-0 4, Beckham 2 0-0 4, Sims 4 3-3 13, Wilkinson 1 0-0 2, Day 0 1-2 1, Mccoy 5 1-4 11, Porter 4 3-6 13, Grooms 1 1-2 4, Knechtly 3 0-0 6, Team 22 9-17 58.

W. Union (16): Gallowitz 0 0-2 0, Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Steed 5 0-2 10, Jarvis 1 0-0 2, Hardin 1 0-0 2, Team 8 0-4 16.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (5)- Sims 2, Porter 2, Grooms 1