Gresham girls get first win of the season

Junior Vanessa Salguero leads the Gophers to their first win as they take down Reynolds.

Gresham High School girls basketball won the battle of the two winless teams as they cruised past Reynolds 39-24 on Wednesday, Jan 19. The Gophers capitalized on a Reynolds home team that struggled to score.

Both teams were unable to find their footing early into the game, with Gresham holding only a small lead of 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

In the first quarter possession went back and forth, with both squads having trouble handling or successfully passing the ball. Passes by both teams were often either intercepted by the opposing defense or off target.

However, in the second half the Gophers found something of a rhythm as they rattled off multiple scores. That third quarter success created a lead the Raiders weren't able to climb out of.

Reynolds was by no means outmatched by the Gresham offense and were capable of stopping many offensive attacks. The home team's trouble was getting the ball through the hoop.

When Reynolds was able to score it usually came from either junior Grace Togamae, who put up 10 points, or freshman Sofia Cordway, who led the team with 12 points. Other than those two, the Raiders struggled to score.

On the flip side, each Gresham player was able to rack up a few points and contribute to the team's offensive success. Vanessa Salguero, Aleena Baisden and Katelyn Marino were Gresham's top scorers, sinking 8 points each.

Despite each player proving valuable to the team's success, it was Salguero's performance that shined brightest. Not only was she key to the Gophers' offensive scheme, she was also a menace on defense, consistently putting pressure on the Raiders.

Salguero attributed the solid performance from her and the team to a strong week of practice and positivity between the players.

"It was a hard game, but when we work as a team we just know we can do well," Salguero said.

Gresham head coach Mike Leland also believed it was the team's positivity that got them their first win.

"They were really positive and encouraging with each other today and acted like a team," Leland said. "It's obviously been a rough year, with a bunch of girls going out because of COVID. But hopefully, with a win here, we can be more consistent."