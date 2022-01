Hi, you probably already know this, but according to science and Michelle Obama, water is, like, really good for you. Whether you're trying to improve your concentration, treat headaches, crush hangovers, or keep your bowels regular (which is v! important!), water can help you do it all. The problem: It's *so* easy to let a whole day pass by without drinking a drop of H20 because you're too busy inhaling iced coffee (guilty). That's where smart water bottles come in. From self-cleaning bottles to intake-tracking bottles, the best smart water bottles will help you reach your hydration goals this year and definitely have single-use plastic bottles beat.

