Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) announced last August that it would be selling some of its assets in an eye-popping $7.5 billion deal, set to close later this year. What does this mean for investors and should they be worried about this asset sale? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 17, 2021, Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about the deal with fellow contributors Toby Bordelon, Lou Whiteman, and Rachel Warren.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO