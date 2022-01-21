ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael J. Fox Foundation grants ASU $5.2M to develop novel Parkinson’s disease treatments

By Nicholas Gerbis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that can cause tremors, movement difficulties and dementia. ASU’s Biodesign Institute has received $5.2 million from the Michael J. Fox Foundation to explore three potential treatments. The funded projects range from animal studies to a human clinical trial in partnership with...

