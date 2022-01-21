Michael J. Fox Foundation grants ASU $5.2M to develop novel Parkinson’s disease treatments

Parkinson's disease is the most common neurodegenerative movement disorder, as well as one of the most common neurologic disorders. The condition's two hallmark neuropathologic findings are loss of pigmented dopaminergic neurons of the substantia nigra pars compacta and the presence of Lewy bodies and Lewy neurites. Its hallmark motor symptoms are tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia/akinesia, and postural instability, though nonmotor symptoms have a significant impact on quality of life. Globally, more than 6 million people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Its incidence and prevalence increase with age, with an average age of onset of approximately 60 years. The management of Parkinson's disease remains largely symptom driven. Emerging therapies have focused largely on disease modification and targeting dopamine resistance symptoms.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO