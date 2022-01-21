ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wintry Mix on Friday

By John Farley
abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re going to see a wintry mix on Friday – focused mainly in the afternoon, evening, and overnight. It’ll start out as freezing...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

UK weather: Cold weather alert as temperatures plunge to -6C ahead of potential snow

The UK woke to a frosty start to the weekend as temperatures dipped to almost -6C overnight ahead of potential snow in coming weeks.Most places held up just above freezing on Friday night due to cloudy conditions, but temperatures plummeted to an overnight low of -5.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire.A cold weather alert has been extended for parts of the east, southeast and southwest until 9am on Wednesday 26 January. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk as freezing conditions persist.But temperatures are expected to turn...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Bitter Blast Takes Hold For The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to the coldest air of the season thus far with lows in the single digits and below zero and wind chills are below zero for pretty much everyone! We say it repeatedly but it’s too cold for your pets to be outside so don’t forget about them! The record low for the morning is -14 which we won’t see so yes, it’s been colder than this back in 1936. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) High pressure will keep the sunshine around today and highs get back to the mid 20s but it’s still below...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Illinois; 1-3 Inches Of Snow Possible

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two weather systems will bring accumulating snow to the Chicago area over the weekend. Winter weather advisories are posted for the entire area. The first system arrives Saturday night but will clear out by Sunday morning. However, there will be continuing lake effect snow in Northwest Idiana. A second system will arrive Monday morning. Light accumulating snow will begin around 10 p.m. to midnight Saturday and will continue through 6 a.m. Expect 2 to 4 inches. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees. Sunday will bring light snow showers very early and then partial clearing. High temperatures will reach 22 degrees. Round two of snow will arrive Monday morning and brings additional light accumulation during the Monday morning commute. Amounts will likely be in the 1 inch to 3 inch range.
CHICAGO, IL
abccolumbia.com

Chief Meteorologist John Farley: Roads could be slippery Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the latest on the winter weather. According to John, the Wintry mix Friday evening will make its way out of the Midlands Saturday afternoon. Most significant impacts will be slippery roads Saturday morning. According to SC DOT, crews put salt...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Round Of Cold And Snow Expected On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have a dry and mild end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and temperatures running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. Sunday highs will top out mostly in the 30s in the mountains with some 40s on the western slope and 50s on the plains. Monday will be a transition day with some sunshine to start but a mix of sun and clouds along with some colder temperatures by the afternoon as the first of two cold fronts slide in from the north. Afternoon highs will fall by about 5...
COLORADO STATE
abccolumbia.com

Winter Weather Tips from SC EMD

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Emergency Management Division urges Midlands residents to stay off the roads for unnecessary travel as the winter weather moves out of the Midlands this weekend. If you have to drive, make sure you check your car’s fluids, battery and tires. Officials say...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Be cautious of Black Ice as snow, ice melts and refreezes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Now that the snow and ice have melted from Friday’s snow, drivers are asked to be cautious if they hit the roads late Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is the potential for black ice. Black ice is a clear glaze of ice that can form...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tips to keep you and your pets safe amid winter weather conditions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With winter weather making its way through the Midlands, here are some tips to make sure you and your family are staying safe. First and foremost, bring your pets inside. Consider a sweater for your pups before taking them on a walk. Insulate your pipes, and let your faucets drip overnight to avoid freezing. If you’re driving, be safe on the roads and keep an eye out for black ice.
COLUMBIA, SC

