Editor's note: At the Jan. 20 meeting, the library board decided to extend the library's current closing period to up to Monday, Feb. 7. Additional time is needed to complete the building program. This decision was based from a few factors. The first was a roof issue that needs to be addressed at once. The second is a supply chain issue with some of the equipment and furniture needed in the renovated library. Finally, a few adjustments need to be made to the new drive-thru window before it is ready to be used. To learn more about what this means for you, visit www.huntleylibrary.org/library-closure-to-extend/.

HUNTLEY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO