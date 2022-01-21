TARTA adopts labor-standards agreement with union council

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority approved Thursday a project labor agreement with the Northwest Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council that effectively ensures most skilled tradesmen working on its major projects will be union members.

“There was a very close sense of cooperation and willingness on both sides to see this be a success,” Tim McCarthy, a labor lawyer with Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, which drafted the agreement on TARTA’s behalf, told the agency’s board of trustees before its vote.

While the policy does not require workers on TARTA projects to be members of any of the 24 trade-union locals the council represents, it does require that they “meet the same skills and experience [standards] that the union employees do,” said Laura Koprowski, the transit authority’s chief executive officer.

Mr. McCarthy said that provision in part would help the transit authority’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, because many small, minority-owned contractors’ workers may not have completed the union apprenticeships that other tradesmen typically complete for certification.

The policy will “really help ensure that when you are undertaking construction in the community, it is done in a responsible manner with contractors and workers who are qualified to do what they are doing,” Ms. Koprowski said.

Mr. McCarthy said it also will encourage “participation by local businesses,” albeit within the constraints of Federal Transit Administration rules for grant-funded work. Ms. Koprowski said the policy had been referred to the FTA for its review.

The project labor agreement will have a three-year term and apply to any contract worth more than $100,000.

“We are ecstatic that the board is taking this step,” Dawn Christen, a building-trades council lawyer, said before the vote, which was unanimous save for an abstention by TARTA president Kelsie Hoagland, whose husband is a union electrician.

TARTA had been in discussions with the union council since before October, when the trustees directed the administration to hire outside counsel to work on an agreement.

On Oct. 6 police were called to the main bus station at Huron and Cherry streets after International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 8 set up both a picket line and an inflatable pig holding a money bag on an outside sidewalk as part of a work dispute there.

The labor agreement’s implementation precedes an upcoming project in which the transit authority expects to spend about $1.1 million renovating its main bus garage and administrative offices on Central Avenue.