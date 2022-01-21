A look at Texas' WR depth chart after the addition of Isaiah Neyor

Brennan Marion was hired from Pitt to help boost wide receiver development and recruiting.

Marion has hit the ground running upon his arrival in Austin with the flip of Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor from Tennessee.

Neyor showed his big-play ability with his 878 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago at Wyoming.

Texas needed a proven commodity to pair opposite Xavier Worthy and they got exactly with the addition of Neyor.

Wide receiver production took a major hit when Jordan Whittington went down with an injury midway through the 2021 season. A trio of Worthy, Neyor and Whittington has the potential to be explosive.

Whoever ends up winning the quarterback battle next season will have a plethora of weapons to throw to.

Here is a look at some of the notable wide receivers on Texas’s roster:

Xavier Worthy, So

Jordan Whittington, RS-Jr

Isaiah Neyor, Rs-So

Marcus Washinton, Sr

Brenen Thompson, Fr

Four-star wide receiver from the 2022 class.

Kelvontay Dixon, Rs-So

Troy Omeire, Rs-Fr