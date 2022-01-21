ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at Texas' WR depth chart after the addition of Isaiah Neyor

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jR2oT_0drUGYwB00

Brennan Marion was hired from Pitt to help boost wide receiver development and recruiting.

Marion has hit the ground running upon his arrival in Austin with the flip of Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor from Tennessee.

Neyor showed his big-play ability with his 878 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago at Wyoming.

Texas needed a proven commodity to pair opposite Xavier Worthy and they got exactly with the addition of Neyor.

Wide receiver production took a major hit when Jordan Whittington went down with an injury midway through the 2021 season. A trio of Worthy, Neyor and Whittington has the potential to be explosive.

Whoever ends up winning the quarterback battle next season will have a plethora of weapons to throw to.

Here is a look at some of the notable wide receivers on Texas’s roster:

Xavier Worthy, So

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbE2x_0drUGYwB00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Whittington, RS-Jr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OL8tV_0drUGYwB00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Neyor, Rs-So

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Lwmh_0drUGYwB00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Washinton, Sr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiXLZ_0drUGYwB00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Brenen Thompson, Fr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d95MT_0drUGYwB00
Stephen Garcia/Reporter-News

Four-star wide receiver from the 2022 class.

Kelvontay Dixon, Rs-So

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14MZN2_0drUGYwB00
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Troy Omeire, Rs-Fr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQfSw_0drUGYwB00
Image courtesy of Texas Sports

