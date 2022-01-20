ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Huskies' Trent McDuffie

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJK89_0drUGPze00

The Las Vegas Raiders showed a major improvement defensively, although the secondary was able to hold it together for the most part, it did expose flaws.

Indeed it might have been the biggest weakness on defense, but let's not forget, the secondary was depleted all season long by injuries and off-the-field problems.

Holding the 22nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Raiders have an opportunity to draft an elite defensive back who can help fill in holes and help carry on the improvement defensively.

A valuable prospect outside the top 10 is Washington Husky Trent McDuffie.

According to Pro Football Focus: “McDuffie has everything you could want from a high-end cornerback except length. At only 5-foot-11, McDuffie plays consistently bigger than that. He's allowed only 16 catches from 36 targets for 111 yards with no scores and five pass breakups.”

Size does not matter with this cornerback, as McDuffie plays exceptionally well for what many consider a ‘short’ cornerback.

Last season he played 593 of his 702 snaps on the outside, covering the best opposing receivers.

This season he was honored to receive his first All-Pacific 12 Conference First Team selection and was chosen AP All-American Third Team.

McDuffie might not be the fastest cornerback coming out of college, but his technique is flawless, and can play fast when needed.

For those who question his size, the Raiders have three cornerbacks under six feet, Casey Hayward (5-11), Amik Robertson (5-8) and Keisean Nixon (5-10).

All three corners played a huge part in the Raiders success, and none were being questioned about their height and weight on the field.

Through the draft, the Raiders have a chance to add, replace and improve the secondary with a player like McDuffie.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
The Spun

Randy Moss Has Bold Comment About Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes will square off for the second straight postseason, as the Bills and Chiefs are set to kickoff this Sunday night. Last year, the Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship. Mahomes had 325 passing yards and three touchdowns in that game. The Bills avenged...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Antonio Brown Reacts to Buccaneers’ Playoff Loss With Meme

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown just couldn’t help himself after his former team lost an absolute heartbreaker on Sunday. While Tampa Bay fans still were freshly mourning their season being over after a 30–27 loss to the Rams in the divisional round, Brown posted a meme on Twitter. And he reminded everyone of his own dramatic exit from the season.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: NFL insider says Rooneys might force Mike Tomlin to fire Matt Canada

Pittsburgh Steelers ownership might want Matt Canada out, regardless of what head coach Mike Tomlin thinks. He’s been that bad. Canada’s offense was among the worst in professional football this past season. Sure, a young offensive line and aging quarterback were in part to blame for that fact, but in the end ownership falls on the OC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Washington Husky#Silver And Black#American Football#Raiders Nfl Draft#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pro Football Focus#Ap
NBC Sports

Jim Caldwell: I didn’t turn down interviews with Raiders, Vikings

Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell issued a statement on Saturday morning responding to a report about his interest in a pair of head coaching interviews. Dan Graziano of ESPN reported this week that Caldwell declined the chance to interviews with the Raiders and Vikings about their vacancies. Caldwell said that report is incorrect.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Referee Reveals Why He Penalized Tom Brady

Tom Brady was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during this afternoon’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the first such penalty of his NFL career. On the play, Brady thought he was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. When he voiced his displeasure with the no-call, referee Shawn Hochuli hit him with a 15-yard penalty.
NFL
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Performance Sunday

Having Sunday Night Football in the early afternoon may feel unfamiliar to most NFL fans. But one familiar thing is Cris Collinsworth and his color commentary that they all seem to despise. Collinsworth and Al Michaels have the call for today’s big Rams-Bucs game in the Divisional Round. The winner...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Postgame Video

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting praised for some pretty incredible sportsmanship after his team’s AFC Divisional Round playoff win on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Bills, 42-36, in overtime on Sunday evening. Kansas City defeated Buffalo on a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy