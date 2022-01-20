ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin, TX

Texas DL signee Jaray Bledsoe will enroll early for spring semester

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Big news for the Longhorns as Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas reports four-star defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe has been admitted into the university and will enroll early at Texas.

Bledsoe will join offseason workouts with the team as soon as possible.

The Marlin, Texas product will join an impressive list of newcomers enrolling for the spring semester. Getting to campus early is huge for the development of younger players, especially if they want to contribute early on.

247Sports rated Bledsoe as the No. 25 player in Texas and just outside of the top 150 nationally. He chose Texas over the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M and Baylor.

The opportunity for early playing time will be available for Bledsoe or any of the other freshmen in Texas’ defensive line class. The Horns failed to get consistent pressure from its defensive front in 2021.

