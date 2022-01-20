DC Wants to Further Expand Its Abuse of Veterans Beyond the Veterans Administration

Special Notice to Chapter 33 students starting 2022!. The Veterans Administration (VA) provides educational opportunities to eligible veterans, spouses, and children of certain categories of living and deceased veterans and to certain active duty military personnel, reservists, and National Guard members. The VA Certification Official processes necessary documentation, provides guidance in obtaining benefits, certifies enrollment and monitors student academic progress. In order to qualify for VA benefits, BCC must be in receipt of official copies of all high school and college transcripts. Students must maintain a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 2.0 in order to be eligible to receive VA benefits. Students may apply for VA educational benefits online through United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

