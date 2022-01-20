French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

PARIS (AP) — TotalEnergies, one of the world’s largest energy conglomerates, said Friday it was stopping all operations in Myanmar, citing rampant human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the country’s military overthrew the government. Chevon also said it was planning an exit. The announcement came just a day after the French company called for international sanctions targeting the oil and gas sector, which remain one of the junta’s primary sources of funding. Total and Chevron had come under increasing pressure over their role in running the offshore Yadana gas field, and Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO