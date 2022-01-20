ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

By LORI HINNANT
harrisondaily.com
 4 days ago

PARIS (AP) — French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support targeted sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas funds, the largest...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
harrisondaily.com

Belarus hacktivists target railway in anti-Russia effort

A Belarusian hacktivist group says it has launched a limited cyberattack on the national railway company, aimed at impeding the movement of Russian troops and freight inside the Moscow-allied …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PUBLIC SAFETY
harrisondaily.com

Biden revives 'clean energy' program with $1B loan guarantee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has issued its first clean energy loan guarantee, reviving an Obama-era program that helped launch the country’s first utility-scale wind and solar …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
harrisondaily.com

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

MADRID (AP) — Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Paris#French#Ap#Totalenergies#American
harrisondaily.com

Talks with Taliban begin in Norway

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
EUROPE
AFP

Total, Chevron to exit Myanmar amid rights abuses

Energy giants TotalEnergies and Chevron said Friday they would leave Myanmar following pressure from human rights groups to cut financial ties with the military junta since last year's military coup. US energy giant Chevron said it was leaving "in light of circumstances in Myanmar".
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

Chevron, Total exit Myanmar over deteriorating conditions

PARIS (AP) — TotalEnergies, one of the world’s largest energy conglomerates, said Friday it was stopping all operations in Myanmar, citing rampant human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the country’s military overthrew the government. Chevon also said it was planning an exit. The announcement came just a day after the French company called for international sanctions targeting the oil and gas sector, which remain one of the junta’s primary sources of funding. Total and Chevron had come under increasing pressure over their role in running the offshore Yadana gas field, and Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
stockxpo.com

Energy Crunch Hammers French Nuclear Giant EDF

The move reflects the fraught decisions facing governments in Europe over how to spread the pain from a surge in natural-gas and electricity prices. Regulated utilities are seen as low-risk bets for investors but Friday’s 15% drop in EDF’s shares was among the biggest for the French firm since it listed in Paris in 2005, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
harrisondaily.com

Migrants at Hungary border become part of election campaign

MAJDAN, Serbia (AP) — A group of migrants huddles beside a small, smoky fire inside an abandoned building in northern Serbia, the last moments of warmth before they set out into the driving snow …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
ELECTIONS
harrisondaily.com

EXPLAINER: Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who's bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
TRAFFIC
harrisondaily.com

Analysis: Crisis in Ukraine a showdown of two world views

NEW YORK (AP) — The crisis in Ukraine is hardly going away — a showdown of two world views that could upend Europe. It carries echoes of the Cold War and resurrects an idea left over from the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention...
POLITICS
The Independent

In global 5G race, European Union is told to step up pace

As the United States grapples with the 5G rollout affecting airlines, a European Union watchdog warned on Monday the EU faces much bigger economic and security threats unless member countries step up cooperation.The alarm bells are included in a special report on the 27-nation bloc’s preparations for 5G, the fifth and next generation of wireless communications. 5G is projected to propel the world into a new digital age -- one with greater technological innovations but also vulnerabilities. The study by the European Court of Auditors has a two-pronged clarion call, saying Europe is falling behind North America and Asia...
EUROPE
The Independent

Floating offshore wind schemes to receive share of £31m Government funding

Floating offshore wind projects are to receive a share of £31 million Government funding to help drive deployment of the clean technology.Some 11 successful projects are receiving a share of the money which is matched by more than £30 million from industry, to boost the sector by £60 million, the Business Department (Beis) said.The funding, of up to £10 million per project, aims to support research and development of technology for floating offshore wind, and bring down the costs of building and deploying the renewable power source more quickly.The Government said that with global gas prices at record highs, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Peru declares environmental emergency on coastal area hit by oil spill

Peru declared an environmental emergency Saturday to battle an oil spill caused by freak waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. The stunningly powerful eruption last Saturday of an undersea volcano near Tonga unleashed tsunami waves around the Pacific and as far away as the United States. In Peru, the oil spill near Lima has fouled beaches, killed birds and harmed the fishing and tourism industries. With its 90-day decree, the government said it plans "sustainable management" of 21 beaches tarred by 6,000 barrels of oil that spilled from a tanker ship unloading at a refinery last Saturday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
AFP

Peru races to save birds threatened by oil spill

A Lima zoo is racing to save dozens of seabirds, including protected penguins, after 6,000 barrels of crude oil spilled off Peru's coast due to waves from a volcanic eruption in the South Pacific. More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins -- listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature -- were brought to the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo after being rescued from polluted beaches and nature reserves. "We have never seen anything like this in the history of Peru," biologist Liseth Bermudez told AFP, while tending to a bird. "We didn't think it was going to be of this magnitude."
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy