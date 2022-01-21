ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before & After: This Late ’70s London Home Was Designed to Be Taken Apart

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sense, this house was made to be broken. When architect Walter...

An Art Deco Apartment With Victorian Influences Lists for £745K in London

An eccentric two-bedroom apartment is available in London’s Bloomsbury neighborhood on the ground floor of Russell Court, a renowned Art Deco building designed by late architect George Val Myer in 1937. Since 2018, the 650-square-foot apartment has been home to interior designer Neil McLachlan, who transformed the residence into...
Lloyd’s of London may exit “Inside Out” home after three decades

Lloyd’s of London, the 300-year-old insurer that takes on complex risks from ships to oil rigs and the legs of soccer players, is pondering whether to bail out of its famed London headquarters now that flexible working seems here to stay. The world’s largest commercial insurance firm said it...
#Design
These Prefab Tiny Homes Can Be Linked to Create Entire Apartment Complexes

The ways we live and work have changed dramatically in the last few years, to say the least. With unprecedented numbers either working from home or remotely, and real estate prices soaring, the team at French design firm Cutwork wanted to know: "How can we design a habitat that addresses the need to do more in less space?"
An Eccentric Facade Turns Heads at This House Outside Paris

"It was one of my dreams," says Blandine Minot as she slowly folds her legs into a pretzel. "The drawings that I did when I was seven or eight years old were full of tree houses." A modern dancer, Blandine has taken a seat on a tatami mat in the mezzanine that presides over her new home. From this perch, with a close-up view of a plum tree outside the house’s large windows, she seems to have gotten her wish.
CatFlat Apartment / Line Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. One-room apartment is located in the historical and very green area of the city - Kaliningrad. We were faced with the task of creating a light and bright space for a comfortable life of the beautiful landlady and her charming pet. The advantage of...
London Festival of Architecture and Lambeth Council design competition

London Festival of Architecture and Lambeth Council design competition. The London Festival of Architecture and the Neighbourhood Regeneration Team at Lambeth Council have launched a new design competition, which invites architects, landscape architects, designers, artists, and creatives from across London, to develop and submit a proposal that animates Wilcox Road in Lambeth and transforms it into a welcoming gateway to the newly opened Nine Elms Tube Station.
On-Trend Home Designs for 2022

If you're planning to upgrade your living space in 2022, consider incorporating materials like stone and brick, which bring color, texture and functionality while complementing some of this year's leading design trends. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
European Casino Association: ‘ICE London an opportunity to reunite the industry after two years apart’

The European Casino Association (ECA) the not for profit organisation which represents the interests of approximately 900 casinos and over 70,000 employees in 28 countries across Europe, has confirmed its support for April’s rearranged edition of ICE London (12/13/14 April ExCeL London) describing the event as an “opportunity to bring together the land-based casino sector after a prolonged period of absence”. The ECA is the latest high profile organisation that has confirmed its support and joins the Las Vegas-based AGEM which represents manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, key components and table games and the Gambling Business Group whose members account for the overwhelming majority of the UK’s land-based GGY.
Life of artist Mary Gillick who shot to fame in her 70s when she modelled The Queen’s head for the first coins after her 1953 coronation is to be celebrated in London exhibit as part of the Platinum Jubilee

The life and work of the artist who created the modern image of The Queen will be celebrated with a London exhibition as part of the Platinum Jubilee. British sculptor Mary Gillick, who died in 1965, shot to fame in her 70s after creating the first portrait of Her Majesty to be issued on UK coinage following her Coronation in 1953.
Part of London’s Crossrail to open – three-and-a-half years late

Commuters will be able to travel through London on the much-delayed Crossrail scheme before the end of June, the project team has said.But only part of the full Elizabeth Line – as it will be known once in service – will initially open.The new east-west line, which is set to increase rail capacity in the capital by 10 per cent, has ballooned in cost to almost £20bn and will finally open up to three-and-a-half years late.Transport for London (TfL) has promised: “Passenger services will commence in the first half of 2022.”Initially, though, the only service will be between Abbey Wood...
The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
Heartbreaking video shows peacock refusing to leave its ‘long-time partner’ even after its death

A heart breaking video of a peacock following two men who are carrying the dead body of his “long-time partner” on a piece of cloth has left Indian social media users tearful.The 19-second clip was tweeted by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer on Wednesday after which it collected more than 200,000 views.The incident took place in the Thala Dhani area in the Nagaur district of India’s northwestern Rajasthan state.The eight-year-old peacock had died due to poor eyesight and old age, according to a report on Sunday in the vernacular newspaper Dainik Bhaskar newspaper.The dead peacock’s companion...
Teenage refugee who took his own life was moved to adult accommodation despite age dispute, inquiry hears

A teenage refugee who took his own life in the UK had been moved to adult accommodation despite an ongoing dispute about his age, an inquest has heard.Alexander Tekle, a “lovable” Eritrean national who arrived in Britain in a refrigerated lorry in December 2016, was found dead on 6 December 2017 in his shared local authority accommodation in Croydon, London, three months after he turned 18.He is one of four young Eritrean asylum seekers from the same friendship group to take their own lives within a 16-month period after arriving in the UK.The inquest heard that on arrival in Dover...
Homeless people told to sleep on streets first if they want housing help

Hundreds of homeless people are being told by councils to sleep on the streets first if they want housing help under opaque government rules, The Independent has learned.Charities say the guidance used to assess people asking for accommodation is resulting in some being turned away at the housing office and told to “bed down” on the streets so they can be picked up by outreach teams.The situation – branded “appalling” and “utterly unacceptable” by campaigners and MPs – also means that people who are afraid to sleep on the streets are sometimes not picked up by rough sleeping teams at...
