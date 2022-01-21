ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motion Picture Academy: 276 Films Meet Criteria for Oscar Consideration

By City News Service
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A total of 276 feature films have met the criteria to be considered for the 94th Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today.

The Academy has adjusted its eligibility requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To qualify, a film must have either opened between March 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, and run for seven consecutive days in a theater in Los Angeles County, New York City, the Bay Area, Chicago, Miami or Atlanta. Drive-in theaters are considered qualifying venues.

A film can also qualify if it debuted on a streaming or on-demand service, if it was also made available through the Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days.

Oscar nominations voting will be held from Jan. 27 through Feb. 1, and nominations will be announced Feb. 8.

The Oscar ceremony is set for March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

