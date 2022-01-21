ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US close: Stocks end session in the red following hotter than expected jobless claims print

 2 days ago

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks closed lower on Thursday after this week's jobless claims figures came in hotter than expected. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.89% at 34,715.39, while the S&P 500 was 1.10% weaker at 4,482.73 and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session...

MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.86% to $305.22 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $19.19 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks holding lower as profit-taking deepens

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were holding lower come midday amid investors' jitters around the prospects for policy tightening by the US central bank and after the Office of National Statistics reported that UK retail sales cratered at the end of 2021. As of 1200 GMT, the FTSE 100 was...
Life Style Extra

SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Photo-Me mulls CEO bid; EnQuest falls

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. TheWorks.co.uk PLC, up 12% at 63.04p, 12-month range 30.23p-75.00p. Expects an "improved" annual outturn after strong Christmas trading. For the six months to October 31, the Birmingham-based stationery retailer reports a pretax loss of GBP1.0 million, narrowed from GBP4.3 million a year prior. Revenue rises 31% to GBP116.1 million from GBP88.9 million. In addition, the company says it delivered a "record Christmas".
