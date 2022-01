How many subscribers did streaming giant Netflix add during the final quarter of 2021, which included the return of hit shows Money Heist, Emily in Paris and The Witcher, as well as movies Red Notice and Don’t Look Up? The company’s fourth-quarter earnings report after the market close on Thursday will show how the actual figure compared with management’s forecast for 8.5 million user additions, which would be in line with the same period of 2020. But the mood on Wall Street has been somber as of late, with analysts noting worries about softer-than-expected subscriber trends. No wonder that Netflix shares are...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO