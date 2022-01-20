ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Disguising the truth

Joe Biden has done nothing to improve our lives and the reason is he really didn't try. He is disappointed with Americans and is annoyed with us the people, so he is constantly berating us: "It's our fault for the virus. We did not get the vaccine's. We will not be...

Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating

President Joe Biden has launched into his second year in office with a new focus on making fatigued Americans believe they’re better off under his leadership as he embraces a pared-back agenda before the midterm elections.The persistence of the coronavirus, rising inflation and congressional gridlock have exacted a bitter toll on Biden’s approval rating and threaten a midterm routing for his party, but the president sees no need for a major shift in direction.Instead, Biden told Democratic National Committee members during a virtual grassroots event Thursday that Democrats broadly have to offer a clearer contrast with Republicans going forward....
LETTER: Democrats have lied, too

I just read the two Jan. 12 issue Opinion pieces about the Jan. 6 DC riot “truths” and the one about “Lies”. The letters about the DC riot were hard-over with righteous indignation but offered no balance about what led up to this terrible day. For...
To tell the truth

I recently read an article that posed an interesting question. What if politicians couldn’t lie? What if they were required to tell the truth? We aren’t talking about some sort of truth serum, but rather making it a crime for someone in public office to tell a lie. Can you even imagine? A politician standing up and telling us he voted a certain way on a bill because one group gave him or her a lot of campaign money? A politician who doesn’t always lie about how evil the other party is? Hard to fathom, but that is what the Governor of Washington is proposing. Sort of. His idea is not to prohibit all lies, because we’d need a lot of oversight for that. Governor Jay Inslee proposes punishing politicians who lie about election results. Of course, we shouldn’t need a law requiring our political leaders to tell the truth. But fining people for lying is not exactly unprecedented. The Securities and Exchange Commission has rules preventing publicly traded company executives from lying to their stockholders. If they do they can go to jail. Of course, this will never happen. In order for our politicians to face penalties for not telling truths, it would have to be approved by those who would be punishing themselves. But it shouldn’t be too much to ask that those we elect to office and whose salaries we pay just tell us the truth once in a while.
Some SC Black Dems want Biden to `try a little bit harder'

Joe Biden s run for the Democratic presidential nomination was all but declared dead as he headed to the South Carolina primary in late February 2020. He had finished fifth in New Hampshire and fourth in Iowa. Still, Biden advised skeptics to withhold judgment until a state with a large pool of Black voters, the most reliable Democratic constituency, had a chance to weigh in.“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”Black voters delivered, recasting...
LETTER: Supports Freedom to Vote Act

No matter where we live or our background, Americans want fair elections, where we all have the freedom to vote and make our voices heard on important issues such as providing affordable health care, creating good jobs, and ensuring quality education. For months, the American people have been calling for national standards to protect our freedom to vote, ensure fair representation, and get big money out of politics. The Freedom To Vote Act is proof that our voices have power in the halls of the U.S. Senate.
If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
To know the truth

“You will know the truth and the truth will set you free.”. “I tell you the truth,” Jesus often said as he began his teachings. To those who followed his teachings he said, “...you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.”. Truth can at...
Letters to the editor: Wolves; Medicare: Jan. 6; COVID-19 truth and safety; NATO and Ukraine

The recent news that 20 wolves from Yellowstone National Park have been killed by hunters and trappers is heartbreaking evidence of the need for the U.S. Department of the Interior to finally act and protect these wolves as senators, congresspeople, scientists, a former director of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Tribal leaders, and activists have been imploring them to do.
