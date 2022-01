Treat yourself or a loved one to Dear Bella Creamery bon bons for Valentine’s Day. They are offering edible gifts covered with a glossy chocolate coating and topped with a sprinkle of each bon bon’s filling. There are six bon bons per box, and flavors include cookies ’n cream and strawberry fields with vanilla ice cream and jammy strawberry sauce. They are dipped in dark chocolate and topped with freeze-dried strawberries. Dear Bella Creamery also makes red velvet cupcakes with cream cheese frosting ice cream and fresh baked red velvet cupcake crumbs, speckled with shaved chocolate and dipped in white chocolate. Bon Bons are $11.95, and available in-store or online to be picked up Feb. 1-14. 1253 Vine St., (323)848-4672.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO