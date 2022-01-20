ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No Panic for Razorbacks with Three Straight League Losses

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3yEm_0drU9Shz00

Stanley Umude talked Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday's matchup with Aggies.

Arkansas didn't panic through 0-3 start to SEC schedule and Stanley Umude talked Thursday afternoon about what they did to turn things around ahead of trying to get a fourth straight win Saturday against Texas A&M.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggies#Texas A M#American Football#Straight League#Sec
The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Ron Franklin passes away at age of 79

Longtime sportscaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Franklin was a basketball and football play-by-play commentator for the University of Texas, the play-by-play voice of the Houston Oilers, the sports director for KSWS in Roswell, New Mexico, KVOO in Tulsa, Oklahoma, KHOU in Houston and KPRC in Houston. Franklin then spent 24 years working for ESPN as a commentator for college football and college basketball.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Oklahoma Transfer QB Caleb Williams Reportedly Down To 2 Schools

After he announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams quickly became one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 pool. According to Oklahoma insider Dean Blevins of OKC-KWTV Sports, Williams has narrowed his options down to two schools: USC and LSU. From...
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
1K+
Followers
460
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy