There are many reasons why I never got married—one of them, of course, my mental illness, but another one being simply that I prefer living alone. Being alone is not necessarily the same as being lonely. I love having my own space and not having to share it with anyone else but my rescue dog, Shelby. I relish my routine of waking up in the early morning hours to write, going to bed early if I’m so inclined, skipping vacuuming the carpet for a week because I’m feeling lazy and all the other perks of not having to answer to a partner,

