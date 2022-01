MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Wednesday, you’ll need to show a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into a restaurant or bar in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The mayors of both cities made the joint announcement last week following the continued rise in COVID cases. This requirement will apply to anyone over the age of 5. In addition, both mayors reinstated the mask mandate in indoor public spaces as well. One restaurant owner said this move disrupts all the progress their industry has made since losing so much business at the beginning of the pandemic. “It’s a thriving part of our...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO