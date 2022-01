CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is asking residents to put their trash bins on the curb Wednesday night if they have not yet received service this week. City leaders said in observance of the Martin Luther King. Jr Day holiday, Solid Waste Services did not collect trash on Monday, operating instead on a one-day delay. Due to the upcoming potential winter weather, Solid Waste Services wants to ensure all residents have trash collected this week.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO