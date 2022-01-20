ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times-Reporter

Roswell Village Council

Jan. 20 meeting KEY ACTION Justin Eggerton was nominated as Council President for 2022 after he and several others were administered the oath of office by Mayor Mitch Belknap and Solicitor Brett Hillyer. Also sworn in were Larry Pringle, Bill Michalik, RJ Ritenour and Neil Rolli. DISCUSSION Committees were also set as follows: Regional...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Daily Herald

State of the Village goes remote

Initially scheduled as an in-person presentation, Northbrook's annual State of the Village address will be delivered virtually. Village President Kathryn Ciesla will look back on 2021 and forward to 2022 from 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Jan. 26. This is Ciesla's first State of the Village, having won the consolidated election on...
NORTHBROOK, IL
Valley News

Valley and Village News looks to community for story input

Recently, several people have reached out to Valley News and Village News regarding the difficulties they are facing with the Department of Veteran Affairs and getting quality health care after serving in the military. From one man being listed with the Department of Veterans Affairs as pregnant woman to another...
POLITICS
freedom929.com

NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday night in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved a $3,000 estimate to clean out the ditch along East Walnut Street and Passport Road : agreed to pickup the concrete sidewalk and place a culvert in an area of the 300 block of South Noble Avenue to help with water drainage : agreed to see what’s needed where residents have driveway issues where vehicles are allowed to park along specific streets, such as in the 200 block of West Poplar Street : discussed, but took no action on the area running north and south between East Elm Street and East Poplar Street – will discuss at the next meeting : noted that direct deposit has been setup for the state taxes for the General Account, Motor Fuel Tax, and MFT Transportation Renewal Fund money : and noted that Village Hall will be closed next Monday, January 17th, for the Martin Luther King Junior Day observance : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board will be January 24th at Village Hall.
NOBLE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Even with a scaled back project, many Posey County residents upset

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) – The incoming solar farm to Posey County, IN will downsize, re-releasing between 1,000 and 1,500 acres from the footprint but many residents still on the other side of the fence regarding the project. Many Posey County residents say the solar farms aren’t needed or wanted in their community. Julia Vantlin, a […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Mountain Democrat

Heritage Village Park lights

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District once again has misled the community. The CSD discussed the lighting issue at the new Heritage Village Park, a public park, and it was decided the park would be open “dawn to dusk.” The 50-foot stadium-style lighting remains even though the builder, Lennar, has repeatedly offered to remove the lights at no cost to the CSD.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

For the most part, the renters and the “regulars” here in The Villages seem to co-exist – or even get along – great. However, when ever I read this online news, I frequently see the word “snowbird” in the header. Why is it important to make that distinction? Are we really so different?
THE VILLAGES, FL
saladovillagevoice.com

Village announces new staffers

The Village of Salado has announced the addition of two new employees to the Village staff. Stacey Ybarra has been hired to fill the newly created position of Assistant Village Administrator. Ybarra comes to the Village after serving as Assistant to the City Manager in the City of Round Rock...
SALADO, TX
northeastnebraskanews.us

Vandalism concerns Village Board

WAUSA – Recent damage to the gym inside the Wausa Auditorium has led village officials to discuss whether any changes need to be made in regard to public use of the facility. During the Wausa Village Board of Trustees’ regular meeting Jan. 3, chairman Bill Schumacher brought up a...
WAUSA, NE
osidenews.com

Carlsbad Village Development Sold

Carlsbad CA— Urban Property Group has announced the sale of an approximate 19,135 square foot lot located 2690 Roosevelt St, Carlsbad, CA 92008. 2690 Roosevelt is an entitled nine-unit condo development located in the heart of Carlsbad Village, one of North County’s most desirable and fastest growing neighborhoods.
CARLSBAD, CA

